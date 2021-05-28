Austin FC travels to Seattle, aims to avoid 4th consecutive road loss

Austin FC (2-4-0) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (5-0-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -167, Austin FC +423, Draw +309; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC travels to Seattle trying to end a three-game road slide.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and registered 35 assists.

Austin FC takes the field for the seventh game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 8-5 through its first six games of MLS play.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).

Austin FC: Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.