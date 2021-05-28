Son arrested in fatal stabbing of his 72-year-old mom

TERRE HAUTE, Mich. -- Police arrested the son of a 72-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at her home in the Terre Haute area.

Michael Wilson, 40, was found about 40 miles away Thursday after police got a tip that he might be at a state forest, the Vigo County sheriff's office said. He was found in the area.

'We thank our community for all of the tips that were received regarding this case,' Sheriff John Plasse said. 'Because of your tips a dangerous person is off of our streets within eight hours of the reported crime.'

Wilson was charged with murder and car theft in the death of Gayle Wilson, who was found in her home Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the arrest.