 

Son arrested in fatal stabbing of his 72-year-old mom

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/28/2021 7:56 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Mich. -- Police arrested the son of a 72-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at her home in the Terre Haute area.

Michael Wilson, 40, was found about 40 miles away Thursday after police got a tip that he might be at a state forest, the Vigo County sheriff's office said. He was found in the area.

 

'We thank our community for all of the tips that were received regarding this case,' Sheriff John Plasse said. 'Because of your tips a dangerous person is off of our streets within eight hours of the reported crime.'

Wilson was charged with murder and car theft in the death of Gayle Wilson, who was found in her home Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the arrest.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 