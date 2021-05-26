Official: Gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard, several hurt
Updated 5/26/2021 10:28 AM
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The mayor of San Jose said several people were being treated for injuries after police and sheriff's officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard on Wednesday.
Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that 'the shooter is no longer a threat" and the facility has been evacuated.
He said the shooting 'has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed."
The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and across a freeway from the airport.
A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.
