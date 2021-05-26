Key events in arrest, flight of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

FILE - In this May 27, 2003, file photo, employees surround Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn as he stands in the door of a Quest minivan at the opening of the $1.4 billion plant in Canton, Miss. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2004, file photo, Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn gives a speech during a press unveiling of Japan's No. 2 automaker's Murano crossover sport utility vehicle into the Japanese market in Yokohama, west of Tokyo. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Renault-Nissan Alliance, addresses the media during a press conference held in Paris, France. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 26, 2011, file photo, Nissan Motor Co. CEO Carlos Ghosn, center, pauses during a news conference in Beijing. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, French President Francois Hollande, left, sits in the driver's seat of a newly presented Renault Espace as he tours the Renault stand with CEO of Nissan-Renault Carlos Ghosn, right, during an official visit to the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2015, file photo, Carlos Ghosn, president and CEO of Nissan Motor Co., unveils the Nissan IDS Concept vehicle in the media preview for the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018, file photo, digital billboard put up by a Lebanese advertising firm as a private initiative shows former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, Lebanon. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 2, 2014, file photo, Carlos Ghosn, the then-Renault-Nissan Alliance Chairman and CEO, listens to reporter's question during a press conference about Renault Samsung Motors' global vision plan in Seoul, South Korea. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, in blue cap, walks out with security guards from Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo. In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. Associated Press