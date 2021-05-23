 

Italy's Alpine rescue service says 9 people have died after a cable car plunged to the ground, 2 children hospitalized

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/23/2021 7:28 AM

ROME -- Italy's Alpine rescue service says 9 people have died after a cable car plunged to the ground, 2 children hospitalized.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 