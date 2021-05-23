Authorities investigate 3 fatally shot in central Indiana
Updated 5/23/2021 9:59 AM
PERU, Ind. -- Authorities in central Indiana were investigating after three people were found fatally shot in a home.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the Peru home on Friday evening and found three people dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
A family member who wasn't able to get in touch with relatives had asked the sheriff's office to check on them, according to police.
The three victims' identifies were not released.
A message left Sunday for the sheriff's office wasn't immediately returned.
The sheriff's department, Indiana State Police and the Miami County Coroner's Office have launched a joint investigation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.