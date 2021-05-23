Authorities investigate 3 fatally shot in central Indiana

PERU, Ind. -- Authorities in central Indiana were investigating after three people were found fatally shot in a home.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the Peru home on Friday evening and found three people dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

A family member who wasn't able to get in touch with relatives had asked the sheriff's office to check on them, according to police.

The three victims' identifies were not released.

A message left Sunday for the sheriff's office wasn't immediately returned.

The sheriff's department, Indiana State Police and the Miami County Coroner's Office have launched a joint investigation.