Lewandowski scores in last minute to set Bundesliga record

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, jumps for the ball with during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Sven Hoppe, Pool via AP) Associated Press

Augsburg's goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz. Left, saves on Bayern's Robert Lewandowski during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Sven Hoppe, Pool via AP) Associated Press

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Associated Press

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, top right, scores his side's fifth goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Sven Hoppe, Pool via AP) Associated Press

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, fourth from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Sven Hoppe, Pool via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Robert Lewandowski left it to the last minute of the last game of the season before claiming the outright Bundesliga scoring record with his 41st goal on Saturday.

Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg.

The Poland striker went into the match having already caught up with the previous best-mark of 40 goals by Bayern great Gerd MÃ¼ller in the 1971-72 season.

