Lewandowski scores in last minute to set Bundesliga record
Updated 5/22/2021 10:43 AM
BERLIN -- Robert Lewandowski left it to the last minute of the last game of the season before claiming the outright Bundesliga scoring record with his 41st goal on Saturday.
Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg.
The Poland striker went into the match having already caught up with the previous best-mark of 40 goals by Bayern great Gerd MÃ¼ller in the 1971-72 season.
