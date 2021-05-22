 

1 killed, 4 wounded in Amsterdam stabbings; suspect arrested

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/22/2021 7:00 AM

AMSTERDAM -- One person was killed and four were injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

In a statement early Saturday, police said the team investigating the attacks is 'keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indication of a terrorist motive.'

 

The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen, a town on the edge of Amsterdam.

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 