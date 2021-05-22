 

12-year-old boy dies after hit by gunshot from outside home

 
Associated Press
Updated 5/22/2021 9:22 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 12-year-old Indianapolis boy has died after being shot in the head by a gunshot fired into his grandparents' home, family members said.

Dayshawn Bills died around 5 p.m. Friday at Riley Children's Hospital, they said. He had been on life support and had been declared brain dead following the shooting.

 

The 7th grader was shot around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the home on the city's northeast side. He was playing video games with family members at the time.

Mayor Joe Hogsett condemned the shooting at a news conference later that morning.

'This cannot be the lived experience of families in our city - anywhere in our city,' Hogsett said.

No arrests have been made. Hogsett and police encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to share it with investigators.

