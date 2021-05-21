 

Nuno EspÃ­rito Santo to leave as Wolves manager

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (Oli Scarff/Pool via AP)

Updated 5/21/2021 8:12 AM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England -- Nuno EspÃ­rito Santo will leave his position as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager at the end of the season, the Premier League club said Friday.

The Portuguese coach has been with Wolves for four seasons, getting the team promoted to the Premier League at the end of his first year in charge and then stabilizing it in the top division with back-to-back seventh-place finishes.

 

Nuno's last game in charge will be against Manchester United on Sunday.

