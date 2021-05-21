Bayern Munich ending season with goodbyes, possible record

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich is bracing for a bittersweet end to the Bundesliga season amid a host of goodbyes on Saturday, when Robert Lewandowski will hope to break the league's scoring record.

The Poland star needs just one goal to better Bayern great Gerd MÃ¼ller's mark of 40 in a season from 1971-72, though Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl doesn't want to see the record broken.

'Gerd MÃ¼ller was my idol when I was in my youth, and he was my assistant coach with the Bayern amateurs," said Weinzierl, whose team is safe and only playing for pride. "I know him well and really look up to him, so I'd like the record to stay shared.'

It will be Bayern counterpart Hansi Flick's last game in charge before he leaves after winning every trophy he could in just under two seasons at the club. Flick is expected to take the Germany national team job once his former boss Joachim LÃ¶w steps down after the European Championship.

'I've enjoyed this journey,' Flick said Friday of his time at Bayern. 'I'm happy that the journey is coming to a close and am looking forward to what's new.'

Assistant coaches Hermann Gerland and Miroslav Klose are also leaving, with Flick's successor Julian Nagelsmann taking his own coaching team with him from Leipzig.

Defenders David Alaba, JÃ©rÃ´me Boateng and Javi MartÃ­nez will play their last game to end hugely successful stints at the Bavarian powerhouse.

'I can guarantee that all three will play,' Flick said.

The 28-year-old Alaba, who won 10 league titles with Bayern, is expected to join Real Madrid. Boateng and MartÃ­nez, who both won nine, face uncertain futures. The trio helped Bayern win Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup trebles in 2013 and 2020.

Up to 250 fans are being allowed into Bayern's stadium for this first time this season due to falling coronavirus infection rates in the state.

