 

Levante, CÃ¡diz end their Spanish league season with 2-2 draw

 
Updated 5/21/2021 4:55 PM

MADRID -- Levante and CÃ¡diz closed their Spanish league season with a 2-2 draw on Friday.

It was the last game for both CÃ¡diz midfielder Augusto FernÃ¡ndez and referee Estrada FernÃ¡ndez before retiring. They were honored by both teams after the match in Valencia, where nearly 5,000 fans were allowed to attend.

 

The result kept Levante winless in its last eight league matches. It was 14th in the 20-team standings.

CÃ¡diz, sitting in 12th place, finished with a three-game winless streak.

Roger MartÃ­ put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute before CÃ¡diz rallied with goals by Ãlvaro Negredo in the 14th and Carlos Akapo in the 32nd. Gonzalo Melero netted the equalizer in the 58th.

AtlÃ©tico Madrid can win its first league title since 2014 with a win at relegation-threatened Valladolid on Saturday.

