Broncos promote Darren Mougey to player personnel director

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have promoted Darren Mougey to Matt Russell's former position as director of player personnel.

Mougey, 36, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the pro and college scouting departments, working with general manager George Paton on all player personnel decisions.

'Darren is an outstanding evaluator who has an excellent reputation around the league as an up-and-coming personnel executive,' Paton said. 'Getting to work with Darren over the last five months, he is a strong communicator and has great leadership qualities."

Mougey is entering his 10th season with the Broncos. He's worked in a variety of scouting roles since being hired as a personnel intern in 2012.

His previous position was assistant director of college scouting in 2020.

Mougey was a quarterback and wide receiver at San Diego State and competed in NFL training camps with the Falcons in 2009 and the Cardinals in 2010.

Russell retired after last season.

