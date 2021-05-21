Chicago firefighters rescue teen after 40-foot shaft fall
Updated 5/21/2021 9:28 AM
CHICAGO -- Chicago firefighters recued a 17-year-old boy who fell about 40 feet down an air shaft early Friday, authorities said.
The teen initially was taken to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition following the rescue that took two hours, Deputy District Fire Chief Dennis Carbonneau said. Police said the teen suffered minor injuries.
The teen was with friends on a rooftop in the Old Town neighborhood on Chicago's north side when he fell about 4 a.m. down the shaft between two buildings, police said.
Two firefighters were lowered using a rope-rescue system to reach the teen, Carbonneau said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.