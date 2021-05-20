 

Cubs place OF Heyward on IL with left hamstring strain

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball by Washington Nationals' Trea Turner during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

    Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball by Washington Nationals' Trea Turner during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/20/2021 2:27 PM

CHICAGO -- The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.

Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games.

 

'Hamstrings are always iffy, but seems to be on the milder side,' manager David Ross said.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa before its series finale against the Nationals. The 30-year-old Martini is beginning his second stint with the team this season.

Martini started in right field against Washington. First baseman Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup after he left Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Nationals because of tightness in his lower back.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 