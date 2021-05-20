Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary
Posted5/20/2021 7:00 AM
AMSTERDAM -- A Dutch court has ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euros in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for wrongful dismissal.
The ruling Thursday came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from the Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V. overturned and demanded 15 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation.
The court in Amsterdam rejected his claims, saying he did not have a contract with the company at the time.
