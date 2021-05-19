Germany recalls MÃ¼ller and Hummels for Euro 2020

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, Bayern's Thomas Mueller, centre, and Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer celebrate at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 8, 2021.(Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Thomas MÃ¼ller and Mats Hummels were recalled by Germany coach Joachim LÃ¶w on Wednesday for the European Championship.

LÃ¶w had dropped both players as part of his shakeup following the disappointing early exit from the 2018 World Cup, but the team failed to shine in their absence and the coach hopes their return will provide a boost for Euro 2020.

The 31-year-old MÃ¼ller, who hasn't played for Germany since Nov. 19, 2018, scored 11 goals and set up 21 more to help Bayern Munich win its ninth straight Bundesliga title this season. It was MÃ¼ller's 10th league title.

Hummels, 32, has marshalled Borussia Dortmund's defense to help it win the German Cup and qualify for the Champions League.

JÃ©rÃ´me Boateng, who was also dropped by LÃ¶w at the same time as MÃ¼ller and Hummels, was not recalled.

LÃ¶w selected Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross despite his coronavirus infection, while Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala was called up to help in attack.

LÃ¶w, who took over as Germany coach after the 2006 World Cup, is stepping down after the tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

Defenders: Antonio RÃ¼diger (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach), Niklas SÃ¼le (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Robin Koch (Leeds), Christian GÃ¼nter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (Leipzig)

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ä°lkay GÃ¼ndoÄ•an (Manchester City), Thomas MÃ¼ller (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Kevin Volland (Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

