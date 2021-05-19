 

CBS bets on 'CSI' revival, 'NCIS,' 'FBI' franchises in fall

  • This combination photo shows William Petersen, left and Jorja Fox at the 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sept. 16, 2015. CBS is reviving its hit 'CSI: Crime Investigation' brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home. 'CSI: Vegas' will debut this fall. (Photos by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

    This combination photo shows William Petersen, left and Jorja Fox at the 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sept. 16, 2015. CBS is reviving its hit 'CSI: Crime Investigation' brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home. 'CSI: Vegas' will debut this fall. (Photos by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Associated Press

  • FILE - Vanessa Lachey attends the Variety Magazine and Women in Film Pre Emmy Party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Sept. 18, 2015. Lachey will star in the new series 'NCIS: Hawai'i' on CBS. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - Vanessa Lachey attends the Variety Magazine and Women in Film Pre Emmy Party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Sept. 18, 2015. Lachey will star in the new series 'NCIS: Hawai'i' on CBS. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

 
By LYNN ELBER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/19/2021 9:03 AM

LOS ANGELES -- CBS is reviving its hit 'CSI: Crime Investigation' brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home.

'CSI: Vegas' will debut this fall alongside the network's expansion of its 'NCIS' and "FBI' drama franchises, CBS said Wednesday in unveiling its 2021-22 schedule for advertisers and media.

 

'NCIS: Hawai'i,' starring Vanessa Lachey, will be paired Monday night with 'NCIS,' entering its 19th season with star Mark Harmon. 'FBI: International' will be bookended on Tuesday by family members 'FBI' and 'FBI: Most Wanted.'

Peterson and Fox's characters, who were based in Las Vegas in the original 2000-2015 'CSI' that spawned a trio of spinoffs, will join ranks with a new team of forensic crime-busters led by Paula Newsome ('Chicago Med').

'We're very excited to have three new franchise shows come on, which we know are going to help the schedule everywhere' they're placed, said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. A freshman series with a family pedigree gets a leg up, he said.

Another fall newcomer is the comedy 'Ghosts,' about the new owners (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) of a country estate that comes with spirits described as 'eclectic.' It's based on a eponymous British series, a critical darling.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Midseason shows will include the medical drama 'Good Sam," with Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs; the comedy 'Smallwood,' starring Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes and Chi McBride and based on pro bowler Tom Smallwood's second-act career, and the reality show 'Come Dance With Me.'

An unusual entry is 'The Activist,' described as a competition series in which teams try to bring 'meaningful change' in the areas of health, education or the environment. The goal: to seek funding and awareness from world leaders at an international summit.

The drama 'All Rise' and comedy 'The Unicorn' have been canceled.

Two CBS series will be making the jump to streaming on Paramount+, the network's ViacomCBS corporate sibling. Dramas 'Evil' and 'Seal Team' will be available only on the service, although the latter will air four episodes on CBS this fall before its time slot goes to another series.

CBS' night-by-night fall schedule, all times Eastern:

MONDAY

8 p.m. - 'The Neighborhood.'

8:30 p.m. - "Bob Hearts Abishola."

9 p.m. - 'NCIS."

10 p.m. - 'NCIS: Hawai'i.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tuesday:

8 p.m. - 'FBI."

9 p.m. - 'FBI: International."

10 p.m. - 'FBI: Most Wanted."

Wednesday:

8 p.m. - 'Survivor."

9 p.m. - 'Tough as Nails.'

10 p.m. - 'CSI: Vegas.'

Thursday:

8 p.m. - 'Young Sheldon.'

8:30 p.m. - 'United States of Al."

9 p.m. - 'Ghosts.'

9:30 p.m. - 'B Positive.'

10 p.m. - 'Bull."

Friday:

8 p.m. - 'S.W.A.T.'

9 p.m. - 'Magnum P.I.'

10 p.m. 'Blue Bloods.'

Saturday:

8-10 p.m. - Saturday reruns.

10 p.m. - '48 Hours.'

Sunday:

7 p.m. - '60 Minutes.'

8 p.m. - 'The Equalizer.'

9 p.m. 'NCIS: Los Angeles.'

10 p.m. 'Seal Team.'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 