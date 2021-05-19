Grains lower, livestock higher.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July dropped 27 cents at $6.8375 a bushel; July corn lost 17 cents at $6.4625 a bushel; July oats was fell 7 cents at $3.54 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 43.25 cents at $15.3975 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .57 cent at $1.1682 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .43 cent at $1.3740 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained .93 cent at 1.1065 a pound.