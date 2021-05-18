Man United's protesting fans treated to Cavani wonder goal

Manchester United fan is seen before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Associated Press

A Manchester United fan holds a "Go Glazers Out" banner inside the stadium before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Associated Press

Manchester United fans are seen during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Associated Press

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manchester United's Paul Pogba, center, and Manchester United's Luke Shaw during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United's protesting fans were back inside Old Trafford - legally this time - and were treated to a wonder goal by Edinson Cavani in a 1-1 draw against already-relegated Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

A crowd of 10,000 home supporters were allowed to attend the game following an easing of lockdown restrictions by the British government, marking the first time in 14 months that United played in front of spectators at Old Trafford.

Many fans held up placards calling for the removal of the club's American owners as the teams came out for kickoff, and they were wearing green-and-gold scarves synonymous with the movement to oust the Glazer family.

Around 2Â½ weeks ago, some United supporters got into the stadium and onto the field during more fervent anti-Glazer protests, causing the postponement of a match against Liverpool.

Cavani ensured the spectators' focus was on on-field matters when the Uruguay striker scored off a brilliant chip from about 50 meters, after running onto a clearance by goalkeeper David De Gea - that was apparently helped on by a flick from Bruno Fernandes - and noticing Fulham 'keeper Alphonse Areola was off his line.

United wasn't at its fluent best, a week before contesting the Europa League final against Villarreal, and Fulham equalized when left back Joe Bryan headed in a cross from Bobby Decordova-Reid in the 76th.

Both teams have one game left this season.

