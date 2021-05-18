Hawks G Goodwin out for playoffs with respiratory condition

Atlanta Hawks Brandon Goodwin (0) puts up a shot past Orlando Magic Chasson Randle, rear, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Atlanta. The Hawks defeated the Magic 116-93. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, celebrates a win with teammates Brandon Goodwin (0) and Nathan Knight (1) at the end of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks backup guard Brandon Goodwin will miss the NBA playoffs after being diagnosed with a respiratory condition.

While the team described the condition as minor, it will require treatment and keep Goodwin out for the remainder of the season.

The Hawks are set to make their first playoff appearance since 2017 when they face the New York Knicks in the opening round. Game 1 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The 25-year-old Goodwin played 47 games for the Hawks this season, making five starts. He averaged 4.9 points per game.

After being passed over in the NBA draft, Goodwin was cut by both Memphis and Denver before landing with the Hawks in 2019.

