Double bagel: Swiatek routs Pliskova in Italian Open final

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova serves the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek, during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after winning a point to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova wipes her eyes during her final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts during her final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Swiatek won 6-0, 6-0. Associated Press

If Iga Swiatek continues playing like this, she might have no problem defending her French Open title when the year's second Grand Slam starts in two weeks.

The 19-year-old Pole routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 with what is known as a 'double bagel' score in an Italian Open final that lasted just 46 minutes Sunday.

Blasting winners at will with both her forehand and backhand, Swiatek won 51 of the 64 points.

She led 17-5 in winners and committed only five unforced errors to Pliskova's 23.

Swiatek's third career title will move her into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time on Monday - to No. 9.

Pliskova was playing in her third consecutive final at the Foro Italico, having won the title in 2019. The veteran Czech player slammed her racket to the clay in frustration early in the second set and received a code violation warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Later, Rafael Nadal was renewing his rivalry with Novak Djokovic in the men's final.

