Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro dives but can't reach a Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ fly ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, celebrates his solo home run with Willson Contreras (40) and Kris Bryant (17) in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday.

Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles.

Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run.

Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.

Matthew Boyd (2-4) gave up four earned runs in six innings. He is 0-3 in his last five starts.

The Cubs scored in the third with some alert baserunning. With runners on first and second and one out, Kris Bryant beat out a possible 4-6-3 double play and Happ kept going from second, hustling home ahead of first baseman Jonathan Schoop's throw to the plate.

Happ made it 2-0 in the fourth with a two-out bloop over the infield, turning it into an RBI double when the Tigers didn't cover second.

David Bote's RBI double gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the sixth and he took third as right fielder Robbie Grossman's throw home sailed over the cut-off man. Nico Hoerner drove him home with a sacrifice fly and Happ made it 5-0 with a solo homer.

MOVES

The Cubs placed RHP Alec Mills (back) on the 10-day injured list and selected RHP Tommy Nance from Triple-A Iowa.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Host the Washington Nationals on Monday in the first of a four-game series. Chicago's Albert Alzolay (1-3, 4.50) is scheduled to start while Jon Lester (0-1, 2.25) returns to Wrigley Field for Washington.

Tigers: Travel to the Pacific Northwest to start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19) is expected to start for the Tigers against Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30).

