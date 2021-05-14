Mississippi River opened near Memphis under damaged bridge
Updated 5/14/2021 9:29 AM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that river traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas.
Boats and barges can now cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge, Petty Officer Carlos Galarza told The Associated Press. River traffic under the bridge was shut down Tuesday after inspectors found a fracture in a steel beam on the span.
The bridge remained closed to vehicle traffic Friday.
