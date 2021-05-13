MTV Movie & TV Awards, ADVISORY
Updated 5/13/2021 3:05 PM
Due to a lack of access at the ceremony, The Associated Press will not be covering Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards for text or photos. Video highlights of the show will be sent on Monday.
