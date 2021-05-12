Harvey cheered by fans, routed by Mets in Queens return

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey sits in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York's hitters as the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Wednesday.

Harvey pitched against his former team for the first time and allowed Kevin Pillar's two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried the Mets to their seventh straight win.

Wearing orange and black instead of blue and orange, Harvey (3-3) gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, and his ERA rose from 3.60 to 4.81 as the last-place Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games.

Taijuan Walker (3-1) lowered his ERA to 2.20, allowing one run and four hits over seven innings as part of a five-hitter.

Dominic Smith had three hits and two RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who completed a two-game sweep that finished a 5-0 homestand. New York is on its longest hot streak since winning eight straight from Aug. 3-10, 2019.

INDIANS 2, CUBS 1, 10 innings

CLEVELAND -- Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave Cleveland a win over Chicago.

Rosario, who drove in Cleveland's first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.

Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs' only run with a double in the sixth.

Nick Martini was the Cubs' automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.

REDS 5, PIRATES 1, 10 innings

PITTSBURGH -- Jesse Winker and Eugenio SuÃ¡rez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings.

Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-2) to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of SuÃ¡rez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.

Lucas Sims (2-1) worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. The Cincinnati bullpen struck out nine without allowing a hit in relief of Sonny Gray.

