Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race
Posted5/12/2021 7:00 AM
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's state television has reported that former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is registering as a candidate to return to the same office in upcoming elections.
Broadcast footage showed Ahmadinejad marching accompanied by supporters to a registration center at the Interior Ministry before filling out forms.
Ahmadinejad in recent years has tried to polish his hardline image into a more centrist candidacy, criticizing the government for mismanagement.
