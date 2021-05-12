The Latest: 1 killed, two wounded in Israel by missile

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from an oil tank on fire after it was hit by a rocket fire from Gaza Strip, near the town of Ashkelon, Israel,, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Associated Press

JERUSALEM -- The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians as Israel signals a widening military campaign:

JERUSALEM - The head of Israel's emergency service says one person has been killed and one seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip.

Eli Bein of Magen David Adom said the Wednesday morning attack hit a jeep. Israeli media reported the assault Wednesday morning.

The attack came after a night of deadly exchanges of rocket fire between Israel and Palestinians. It was an abrupt escalation of weeks of tension with roots in disputed Jerusalem.