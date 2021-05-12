The Latest: 1 killed, two wounded in Israel by missile
Posted5/12/2021 7:00 AM
JERUSALEM -- The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians as Israel signals a widening military campaign:
JERUSALEM - The head of Israel's emergency service says one person has been killed and one seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip.
Eli Bein of Magen David Adom said the Wednesday morning attack hit a jeep. Israeli media reported the assault Wednesday morning.
The attack came after a night of deadly exchanges of rocket fire between Israel and Palestinians. It was an abrupt escalation of weeks of tension with roots in disputed Jerusalem.
