Minnesota judge finds aggravating factors in death of George Floyd, paving way for tougher sentence for Derek Chauvin
Updated 5/12/2021 8:55 AM
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota judge finds aggravating factors in death of George Floyd, paving way for tougher sentence for Derek Chauvin.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.