Los Angeles visits MacKinnon and the Avalanche

Los Angeles Kings (21-26-7, seventh in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (37-13-4, second in the West Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -334, Kings +260

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup with Los Angeles. He currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 65 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 45 assists.

The Avalanche are 37-13-4 against opponents from the West Division. Colorado is second in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 30.

The Kings are 21-26-7 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has converted on 19.4% of power-play opportunities, recording 32 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on May 8, Colorado won 3-2. Cale Makar recorded a team-high 2 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with a plus-25 in 50 games this season. Andre Burakovsky has eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 37 total assists and has 50 points. Gabriel Vilardi has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.