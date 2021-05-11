Jokic, Nuggets hold off Hornets 117-112 to snap 2-game slide

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Referee James Williams (60) throws Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego out of the game during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris celebrates after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. scores as Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 117-112 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game slide.

Jokic had 11 rebounds and six assists. Porter knocked down six 3-pointers as the Nuggets withstood a furious late rally led by Devonte Graham, who scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers.

Jokic did most of his damage at the foul line, where he made 16 of 17 shots.

Terry Rozier, who had 43 points in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, added 21 points for the Hornets, who failed again to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. Charlotte would still clinch a spot if the Chicago Bulls lost to the Brooklyn Nets later Tuesday.

The Nuggets jumped all over the Hornets early, building a 33-13 lead behind Nokic and Porter, who combined for 24 points in the game's first nine minutes. But the Hornets would battle back to cut the lead to three at halftime with a lift from Graham, who returned after missing the last four games with knee soreness.

Denver stretched its lead to 12 in the fourth quarter before Graham cut the lead to 107-106 with less than 2 minutes to play with a long 3. But Denver got a layup from JaMychal Green and a 3-pointer from Facundo Campazzo to pull away.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Were outrebounded by the smaller Hornets 49-38.

Hornets: Miles Bridges (healthy and safety protocols), Gordon Hayward (right foot sprain) and Cody Martin (left ankle sprain) remained out.

BORREGO BOUNCED

Hornets coach James Borrego was ejected for the first time in his career after disputing a call. It happened when LaMelo Ball's pass hit teammate Jalen McDaniels in the face and then sailed out of bounds. Officials initially ruled the ball went off a Nuggets player, but then quickly changed the call.

Borrego walked on the court and said something to the official and was assessed two technical fouls and then tossed from the game.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Hornets: Host final regular-season game Thursday night against the Clippers.