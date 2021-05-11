Man accused in Atlanta-area spa shootings indicted on murder charges; also faces hate crime charges and death penalty
Updated 5/11/2021 12:56 PM
ATLANTA -- Man accused in Atlanta-area spa shootings indicted on murder charges; also faces hate crime charges and death penalty.
