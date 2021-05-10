 

Chicago hosts Dallas after DeBrincat's 2-goal game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/10/2021 7:00 AM

Dallas Stars (22-19-14, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-25-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +129, Stars -155; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Dallas Stars after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win over the Stars.

The Blackhawks have gone 24-25-6 against division opponents. Chicago has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 77% of opponent chances.

The Stars are 22-19-14 against the rest of their division. Dallas has surrendered 32 power-play goals, killing 78.5% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 31 goals and has 54 points. Patrick Kane has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 24 goals and has 50 points. Jason Robertson has 8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Brett Connolly: out (concussion), Kirby Dach: day to day (upper body), Adam Boqvist: out for season (wrist), Duncan Keith: out (concussion), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).

Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (undisclosed), Roope Hintz: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 