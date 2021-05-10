Man arrested in Puerto Rico after killing dog on golf course

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico police said Monday that they arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a dog that had stolen his ball on a golf course at a well-known resort.

Authorities identified the man as Salil Zaveri and said the shooting occurred Saturday at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in the north coastal town of RÃ­o Grande. Police said he used a 9mm gun to shoot the dog several times.

Zaveri was released on $60,000 bond but his passport and driver's license have been seized. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zaveri is a sales and marketing consultant and the CEO of Zaveri Consulting, LLC.