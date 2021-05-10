3 killed after apparently igniting black powder identified

OTTAWA, Ill. -- The LaSalle County coroner's office on Monday identified three men killed last week in an explosion near Starved Rock State Park.

The men killed were identified as Immer Rivera Tejada, 39; Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, all of Chicago. Coroner Rich Ploch previously said the men were ``cousins and uncles.'

The men were killed Thursday when they ignited a black powder substance that exploded along a bank of the Illinois River 75 miles (120.7 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, authorities said.

Autopsy results were likely at least a few weeks from being released as investigators continue to investigate what caused the explosion, Ploch said.

Illinois State Police is conducting the investigation into the explosion.