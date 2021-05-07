Saban tapes message encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated
Updated 5/7/2021 1:24 PM
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get the COVID-19 magazine.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA.
Less than 25% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally, according to the CDC.
University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has said the school intended to allow 100% capacity next season for the defending national champions.
Byrne posted a Tweet saying he appreciated 'Coach Saban's leadership encouraging vaccination.'
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.