Saban tapes message encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches during Alabama's spring NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Gary Cosby/The Tuscaloosa News via AP) Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get the COVID-19 magazine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA.

Less than 25% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally, according to the CDC.

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has said the school intended to allow 100% capacity next season for the defending national champions.

Byrne posted a Tweet saying he appreciated 'Coach Saban's leadership encouraging vaccination.'

