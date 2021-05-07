Miley pitches MLB's 4th no-hitter of season, 2nd in 3 days

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley tips his cap to fans after pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds teammates mob starting pitcher Wade Miley after he pitched a no-hitter in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds teammates douse starting pitcher Wade Miley, right, after he pitched a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley, right, is congratulated by catcher Tucker Barnhart after pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 7, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Wade Miley pitched baseball's second no-hitter in three days - and fourth already this season - leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win Friday night over the Cleveland Indians, who were no-hit for the second time in a month.

Miley (4-2) relied on breaking pitches and his experience of 11-plus major league seasons to baffle the Indians and throw Cincinnati's first no-hitter since Homer Bailey in 2013.

The left-hander shook off an 83-minute rain delay to start the game and followed Baltimore's John Means, who no-hit Seattle on Wednesday,. Joe Musgrove threw San Diego's first no-hotter on April 9. Five days later, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos RodÃ³n blanked the Indians.

Arizona's Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that one isn't recognized as official because it didn't go nine innings.

This is the earliest in a calendar year there have been four no-hitters since 1917, when the fourth was thrown on May 5 and the fifth on May 6.

Miley walked one and struck out eight on 114 pitches.

Cincinnati pushed three runs across in the ninth, when Emmanuel Clase (2-1) had a run-scoring throwing error and a run-scoring balk, and Mike Moustakas singled in a run.

CARDINALS 5, ROCKIES 0

ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty (6-0) hit his first career home run in his 117th at-bat and became the major leagues' first six-game winner, allowing three hits in seven innings.

Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 in his first game against the Rockies since Colorado traded the five-time All-Star to St. Louis on Feb. 1. Arenado doubled against Austin Gomber (2-4), one of the players he was traded for.

Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third.

NATIONALS 11, YANKEES 4

NEW YORK -- Washington burst ahead in a six-run eighth inning that included three errors and Josh Harrison's three-run homer, and the Nationals stopped a three-game skid.

With the score tied at 3, Yadiel HernÃ¡ndez lined a single against Jonathan Loaisiga (3-2) that right fielder Aaron Judge allowed to bounced off his glove for his first error since Sept. 30, 2018. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu made a throwing error on Victor Robles' sacrifice, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead single and Harrison homered for a 7-3 lead.

Kyle Schwarber hit a run-scoring single off Luis Cessa and shortstop Gleyber Torres allowed Yan Gomes' grounder to bounced past his glove for a run-scoring error.

Kyle Finnegan (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.

PHILLIES 12, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA -- OdÃºbel Herrera hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's six-run first inning and the Phillies set season highs for runs and hits (16) as they won their fifth straight.

J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Jean Segura drove in two runs with four hits.

Attendance was 38,952 as the Braves allowed 100% capacity for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Eflin (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Charlie Morton (2-2) got just two outs but all six runs he allowed were unearned due to a passed ball by rookie William Contreras that allowed Rhys Hoskins to reach on a strikeout.

MARLINS 6, BREWERS 1

MIAMI -- Isan DÃ­az hit his first career grand slam, a third-inning drive off Patrick Weigel.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game trip.

Trevor Rogers (4-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings.

Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (2-2) left because of a cramp in his right calf after surrendering Garrett Cooper's one-out single in the third.

CUBS 3, PIRATES 2

CHICAGO -- Zach Davies (2-2) allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, and Rex Brothers retired Bryan Reynolds on a bases-loaded flyout for his first save since Sept. 29, 2013.

Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for Chicago, which has won four straight.

Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight and is last in the NL Central at 13-18.

Trevor Cahill (1-4) allowed three runs - two earned - and eight hits in five innings.

___

