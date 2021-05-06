African World Cup qualifying groups postponed to September
Posted5/6/2021 7:00 AM
ZURICH -- African qualifying groups for next year's World Cup have been postponed and will start in September instead of June, FIFA said Thursday.
FIFA cited 'current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic' for the decision, which was taken along with the Confederation of African Football.
Ten groups of four teams each were scheduled to play two rounds of games from June 5-14, and two more in each of September and October. The groups will now run through November.
The 10 group winners will advance to a playoff round that has now been postponed from November to March. The five winners of two-leg playoffs will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.