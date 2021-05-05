 

Orlando's Pato sidelined 3-6 weeks after knee surgery

  • FILE - Alexandre Pato of Brazil's Sao Paulo celebrates after scoring against Peru's Binacional during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Guillermo Briceno Stadium in Juliaca, Peru, in this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo. Pato was without a club after departing SÃ£o Paulo last summer but got an enticing offer from Orlando City after the team loaned Daryl Dike to Barnsley of the English Championship.

Associated Press
Updated 5/5/2021 12:55 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando forward Alexandre Pato is expected to be sidelined for three to six weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

The 31-year-old Brazilian was operated on Tuesday by Orlando chief medical officer Dr. Craig Mintzer at the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

 

Pato was hurt during the 80th minute of his Major League Soccer debut against Atlanta on April 17.

Pato's full name is Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva and his nickname is Portuguese for 'Duck.' He played for Brazil's Internacionale (2006-07), AC Milan (2007-13), Corinthians (2013-14), SÃ£o Paulo (2014-15, 2019-20), Chelsea (2015-16), Villarreal (2016-17) and China's Tianjin Quanjian (2017-18).

Pato scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Brazil from 2008-13, including at the 2011 Copa America.

