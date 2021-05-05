Grains higher, livestock higher.

Wheat for May advanced 18.75 cents at $7.5575 a bushel; May corn gained 8.50 cents at 7.5325 a bushel, May oats rose 5.25 cents at $4.0675 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 5 cents at $15.82 cents a bushel.

Beef and pork weas higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 1.40 cents at $1.1442 a pound; May feeder cattle gained 1.72 cents at $1.3147 a pound; while May lean hogs was up .22 cent at $1.1137 a pound.