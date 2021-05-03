 

Dodgers face Chicago, aim to build on Urias' solid showing

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/3/2021 7:00 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-16, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +167, Dodgers -195; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias threw seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Cubs are 8-7 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 37 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with nine, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 9-7 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.03, Walker Buehler paces the staff with a mark of 3.16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with nine home runs and is slugging .708.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 21 RBIs and is batting .337.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Ian Happ: (undisclosed), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 