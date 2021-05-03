 

PSG will decide late on injured Mbappe for Man City semi

  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, attends the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 1, 2021.

    PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, attends the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Associated Press

  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France , Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

    PSG's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France , Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/3/2021 11:48 AM

MANCHESTER, England -- Paris Saint-Germain will make a late decision whether to play Kylian Mbappe against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

The France striker missed the 2-1 victory over Lens in the French league on Saturday because of a calf injury.

 

Mbappe travelled with the squad to Manchester for the Champions League game on Tuesday, and he will train alone so his fitness can be assessed, Pochettino said.

'We haven't decided if he is going to play,' he added.

A final decision will be taken on the day of the game.

Having Mbappe - one of the world's best players - available will be vital for PSG, which lost the first leg 2-1 on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 