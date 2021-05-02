United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazer protest
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United supporters have stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday's game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership.
Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League.
Media trying to enter the club's car park were told the ground was in lockdown.
Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic.
