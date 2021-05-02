Authorities: 2 killed in Wisconsin casino shooting; gunman also dead in what's being called a targeted attack
Posted5/2/2021 7:00 AM
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Authorities: 2 killed in Wisconsin casino shooting; gunman also dead in what's being called a targeted attack.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.