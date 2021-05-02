State police probe fatal shooting by Porter County police

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. -- Indiana State Police were investigating Sunday after Porter County sheriff's officers fatally shot a 30-year-old man at a South Haven home.

Officers responded to a 'disturbance' around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Sheriff's officers allegedly entered the home after several hours and found a man armed with a handgun in a bedroom.

The man, identified as Alexander Tuzinski, sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized. The Porter County coroner said he was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m.

The names of the officers who were involved in the shooting have not been released, but 'will be released at a later date,' according to state police.