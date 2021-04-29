This Date in Baseball

April 30

1903 - The New York Highlanders won their home opener at Hilltop Park, 6-2 over Washington.

1919 - Philadelphia's Joe Oeschger and Brooklyn's Burleigh Grimes pitched complete games in a 9-9, 20-inning tie. Both teams scored three runs in the 19th inning. Oeschger gave up 22 hits and walked five, while Grimes allowed 15 hits and walked five.

1922 - Charlie Robertson of the Chicago White Sox pitched a 2-0 perfect game against the Detroit Tigers. Johnny Mostil, playing left field for the only time, made two outstanding catches.

1940 - James 'Tex' Carleton of the Brooklyn Dodgers threw a 3-0 no-hitter at Cincinnati.

1944 - In the first game of a doubleheader split, New York first baseman Phil Weintraub drove in 11 runs and player-manager Mel Ott scored six runs as the Giants beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 26-8. Brooklyn won the nightcap 5-4.

1946 - Bob Feller struck out 11 New York Yankees en route to his second of three career no-hitters, a 1-0 victory at Yankee Stadium.

1958 -Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox became the 10th major leaguer to reach 1,000 extra-base hits in a 10-4 loss to the Kansas City Athletics at Fenway Park.

1961 - Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants hit four home runs and drove in eight runs in a 14-4 victory over the Braves in Milwaukee. Hank Aaron hit two homers for the Braves.

1967 - Steve Barber and Stu Miller of the Baltimore Orioles combined on a no-hitter in a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader.

1969 - Jim Maloney of the Cincinnati Reds struck out 13 en route to a 10-0 no-hitter over the Houston Astros, the third of his career.

1988 - New York and Cincinnati hooked up in a wild game at Riverfront Stadium, with the Mets winning 6-5 on a delayed call by first base umpire Dave Pallone. The call resulted in a $10,000 fine and 30-day suspension of Reds manager Pete Rose when Pallone accidentally poked Rose in the cheek and Rose shoved Pallone twice.

1994 - Toronto's Joe Carter finished April with 31 RBIs to set a major league record for the month. Colorado's Andres Galarraga finished with 30 to set a National League record.

2002 - Al Leiter cruised through seven three-hit innings in the New York Mets' 10-1 rout of Arizona to become the first pitcher to beat all 30 teams in the majors.

2012 - Ryan Braun hit three homers and a two-run triple in Milwaukee's 8-3 win over San Diego. No player had hit three homers and a triple in a game since Fred Lynn in 1975.

2017 - Anthony Rendon had 10 RBIs, three home runs and six hits, powering the Washington Nationals past the New York Mets 23-5. Rendon went a career-best 6 for 6 and scored five times.

