Facebook, Qualcomm rise; Merck, Hologic fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Facebook Inc., up $22.41 to $329.51.
The social media company reported a jump in advertising revenue during the first quarter and beat analysts' profit forecasts.
Generac Holdings Inc., up $21.02 to $337.18.
The maker of backup power generators raised its profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.
Aspen Technology Inc., down $20.25 to $132.64.
The software company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Cree Inc., down $14.20 to $98.53.
The lighting products maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
Hologic Inc., down $6.17 to $66.23.
The medical device maker's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Merck & Co., down $3.41 to $73.68.
The drug developer reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue.
Qualcomm Inc., up $6.11 to $142.68
The chipmaker reported strong demand during the second-quarter and solid financial results.
Comcast Corp., up $2.30 to $56.40.
The owner of NBC and Xfinty reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts' forecasts.