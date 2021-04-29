 

Facebook, Qualcomm rise; Merck, Hologic fall

 
Associated Press
Updated 4/29/2021 3:17 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Facebook Inc., up $22.41 to $329.51.

 

The social media company reported a jump in advertising revenue during the first quarter and beat analysts' profit forecasts.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $21.02 to $337.18.

The maker of backup power generators raised its profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Aspen Technology Inc., down $20.25 to $132.64.

The software company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Cree Inc., down $14.20 to $98.53.

The lighting products maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Hologic Inc., down $6.17 to $66.23.

The medical device maker's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Merck & Co., down $3.41 to $73.68.

The drug developer reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The drug developer reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue.

Qualcomm Inc., up $6.11 to $142.68

The chipmaker reported strong demand during the second-quarter and solid financial results.

Comcast Corp., up $2.30 to $56.40.

The owner of NBC and Xfinty reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts' forecasts.

