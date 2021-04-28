City rallies to win 2-1 at PSG in first leg of CL semifinal

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France , Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Associated Press

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France , Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Associated Press

PSG's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France , Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Associated Press

PSG's Alessandro Florenzi, 2nd right, and PSG's Angel Di Maria, left, challenge Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France , Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Associated Press

PSG's Marquinhos, center, scores his sides first goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France , Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Associated Press

PSG's Marquinhos, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France , Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Associated Press

PARIS -- Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored in quick succession during the second half as Manchester City rallied to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

After PSG captain Marquinhos headed PSG ahead in the 15th minute, De Bruyne equalized in the 64th with a dipping cross that eluded goalkeeper Keylor Navas and bounced inside the post.

De Bruyne then left a free kick for Mahrez - who grew up in the Paris suburbs - and he curled the ball through a gap in the wall and into the bottom left corner.

PSG's composure soon crumbled, as has often been the case in recent seasons when under pressure, and finished the game with 10 players as midfielder Idrissa Gueye was shown a red card in the 77th minute for a dangerous tackle on midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

City could have taken a bigger lead into the return leg next Tuesday, but winger Phil Foden shot straight at Navas after a brilliant jinking run through PSG's flagging defense.



Chelsea drew 1-1 at Real Madrid in the other semifinal first leg.

___

