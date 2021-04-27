Bayern appoints Leipzig coach Nagelsmann to replace Flick

Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Jan Woitas/Pool via AP) Associated Press

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich has hired Julian Nagelsmann to replace the departing Hansi Flick as coach for next season, the club said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Leipzig coach will move to Bayern on July 1 with a contract that runs through 2026. Bayern said it agreed to terminate Flick's contract after he asked to be released early.

Leipzig didn't say how much it received as compensation from Bayern, but chairman Oliver Mintzlaff said the club was 'successful in obtaining our financial goals.'

Nagelsmann has been with Leipzig for three years and led the team to the Champions League semifinals in 2020. Leipzig is in second place behind Bayern in the Bundesliga standings.

Bayern was forced to look for a new coach after Flick said this month he wanted to leave the club despite having a contract through 2023. Flick won the league, German Cup and Champions League last season with Bayern and is on the verge of another league title.

The 56-year-old Flick has been linked with the German national team job, which will be vacant once Joachim LÃ¶w steps down after this year's European Championship. Flick was LÃ¶w's assistant from 2006-14.



