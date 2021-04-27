Schalke reports 2 cases of COVID-19 after attack on team

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany -- A Schalke player and backroom staff member tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after the team was attacked by its own fans following relegation from the Bundesliga, the club said Tuesday.

Schalke said a first round of PCR tests on Monday returned the two positive results for COVID-19. Both individuals are in quarantine and neither is showing any symptoms.

All other PCR tests taken Monday were negative, but Tuesday's training session was canceled as a precaution, the club said. The results of Tuesday's PCR tests are expected Wednesday, and further tests on Wednesday and Thursday 'will determine if and when the team will be able to return to training under the protective measures.'

Schalke's hygiene measures were breached early last Wednesday when angry fans violently confronted the players and staff on their return from having relegation confirmed with a loss at Arminia Bielefeld.

Team coordinator Gerald Asamoah told German broadcasters he saw a colleague lying on the ground being kicked. Media reports said some players were chased by fans.

Schalke next plays Hoffenheim on May 8, four days before hosting Hertha Berlin in a game rescheduled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hertha. Authorities had ordered the Hertha team into quarantine for two weeks.

